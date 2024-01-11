VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on rival oils' support

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed up on Thursday for a sixth straight session, with gains in rival oils supporting the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 39 ringgit, or 1.04%, to 3,796 ringgit ($817.40) a metric ton at the close.

"Strength in rival oilseeds has supported the palm oil rally for the sixth continuous day. Morning selling interest pressured prices before a recovery in rival oilseeds made prices revisit the psychological level of 3,800 ringgit," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.51% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 1.37%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 1.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil prices are likely to rise to 4,000 ringgit ($862.07) per metric ton by the third quarter of this year, an executive of consultancy Glenauk Economics said on Thursday.

Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year as a labour shortage eases, although challenges remain as planters seek to comply with European and U.S. regulations targeting the sector's alleged links to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar on Thursday.

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Wednesday showed that inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons as of December-end, the lowest since August.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the Jan. 1-10 period fell 9.8% to 349,075 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons.

Indonesia in 2023 approved replanting of 53,012 hectares (130,995.5 acres) of palm oil trees on land owned by smallholder farmers under a subsidised programme, data from the country's palm oil funding agency showed on Wednesday.

Oil prices ticked higher as markets measured rising tensions in the Middle East against a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.6440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and Shounak Dasgupta)

