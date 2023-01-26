Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on bargain-hunting, stronger ringgit caps gains

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

January 26, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

Updates with closing prices

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday, as traders sought bargains after prices hit a more than six-week low in the previous session, while a stronger ringgit and disappointing exports data weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.48% to 3,771 ringgit ($888.76) per tonne by afternoon closing. The contract fell 3.57% on Wednesday, its biggest single-day drop since Dec. 12.

"Bargain-buying brought some life in mid-session," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, adding that a stronger ringgit had been "keeping big buyers at bay".

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, in which palm oil is traded, strengthened against the U.S. dollar for a fifth consecutive session, hitting its highest level since April 2022.

A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for dollar holders.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 recovered earlier losses to trade 0.54% higher. The Dalian exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year celebration.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil exports for Jan. 1-25 dropped 32.9% from the same period in December, inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 34.7% decline.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's 2022 exports of palm oil products declined by 8.5%, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Wednesday, amid sluggish production and higher domestic consumption.

Indonesia will set its crude palm oil reference price at $879.31 per tonne for the Feb. 1-15 period, down from $920.57 in the Jan. 16-31 period, a senior official said on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.2430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.