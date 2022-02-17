Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on bargain buying after falling for two days

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAJENDRA JADHAV

Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday, driven by bargain buying after falling for two days, while traders assessed simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday, driven by bargain buying after falling for two days, while traders assessed simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 74 ringgit, or 1.36%, at 5,507 ringgit ($1,315.89) a tonne.

Uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine standoff should keep the market cautious and may limit a sharp bounce in palm oil, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Oil prices dropped as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages, but losses were limited by heightened tensions between top energy exporter Russia and the West over Ukraine. O/R

Weaker crude prices make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil fundamentals have been positive so far this month and cargo surveyors said Feb. 1-15 exports surged between 11% and 24% month-on-month, while a millers' association pegged a 0.46% uptick in production.

Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

In related oils, Chicago soyoil prices BOcv1 fell 0.3%, after rallying 2% overnight on concerns that the forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1%.

($1 = 4.1850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular