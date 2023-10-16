VEGOILS-Palm ends at nearly three-week peak on rising exports

By Mei Mei Chu

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday for a third straight session, hitting their highest closing in nearly three weeks on a weaker ringgit and higher exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up22 ringgit , or 0.59%, at 3,781 ringgit ($798.69) a metric ton, hitting its highest closing since Sept. 27.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-15 rose 5.6% to 606,980 tonnes from the same period in September, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

Another cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said exports rose 7.3% to 623,245 metric tons.

"We are also seeing a tapering in production in Peninsular Malaysia and a double-digit drop in East Malaysia," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Top producer Indonesia lowered its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for the Oct. 16-31 period to $740.67 per ton from $827.37 per ton currently, a trade ministry regulation showed on Friday.

Key buyer India's palm oil imports in September fell 26% from the previous month to 834,797 tons, the lowest in three months, as higher inventories prompted refiners to curtail purchases, a trade body said on Friday.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.19% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

In related oils, soybean harvest downgrades in a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report last week lifted prices.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.7%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.7340 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Shweta Agarwal)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.