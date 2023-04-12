Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ends at 12-day low on muted April exports, higher output

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

April 12, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday to its lowest closing in 12 days as weak April exports and forecasts of higher output weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 113 ringgit, or 2.91%, to 3,775 ringgit ($856.01) a tonne, its biggest daily loss since March 22.

Prices slumped after the Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) reported a 35% monthly rise in production during the first 10 days of April, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"Demand is another worry in April, with prices of competing vegetable oils like sunflower oil and rapeseed oil narrowing versus palm," he added.

Export of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell 16.2% to 408,663 tonnes from 487,530 tonnes shipped during the same period inMarch, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, soybean production in Argentina will fall to a 23-year low, smaller than previously thought, as a crop-wasting drought decimated fields in the key South American producer, the U.S. government said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 1.1%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1was down 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Paramalingam saidthat overall prices will remain stable with Eid coming and mills remaining shut for a longer period on account of the holidays.

($1 = 4.4100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

