VEGOILS-Palm ends 3% higher on stronger rivals, El Nino worries

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday for a second straight session, as stronger rival oils and concerns about the impact of El Nino stoked buying interest after heavy losses earlier in the week.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 111 ringgit, or 3.39%, to 3,390 ringgit ($764.37) a tonne, its highest daily gain in nearly a month.

For the week, the contract has declined 5%.

The recent strong reversal in prices widened arbitrage trading in destination markets, especially in the forward month contracts, said Marcello Cultrera, director at Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

Palm oil demand is likely to improve in June and through the second half of the year, he said.

Early signs of hot, dry weather caused by El Nino are threatening food producers across Asia, while American growers are counting on heavier summer rains from the weather phenomenon to alleviate the impact of severe drought.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Monday, June 5, for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Sonia Cheema and Rashmi Aich)

