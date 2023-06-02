News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ends 3% higher on stronger rivals, El Nino worries

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

June 02, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday for a second straight session, as stronger rival oils and concerns about the impact of El Nino stoked buying interest after heavy losses earlier in the week.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 111 ringgit, or 3.39%, to 3,390 ringgit ($764.37) a tonne, its highest daily gain in nearly a month.

For the week, the contract has declined 5%.

The recent strong reversal in prices widened arbitrage trading in destination markets, especially in the forward month contracts, said Marcello Cultrera, director at Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

Palm oil demand is likely to improve in June and through the second half of the year, he said.

Early signs of hot, dry weather caused by El Nino are threatening food producers across Asia, while American growers are counting on heavier summer rains from the weather phenomenon to alleviate the impact of severe drought.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Monday, June 5, for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Sonia Cheema and Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.