VEGOILS-Palm edges up but higher May inventories weigh

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, although higher May inventories weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 19 ringgit, or 0.57%, to 3,368 ringgit ($729.00) a metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's end-May palm oil inventories rose for the first time in four months, after output surged to its highest level so far this year, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.

* Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer rose 12.63% from the month before to 1.69 million metric tons.

* Bigger palm oil companies will not be affected by a new European Union law banning goods linked to deforestation, two of Malaysia's largest producers of the commodity said on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares edged up in early trade, following an upbeat session on Wall Street while investors turned their attention to key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY May

0600 UK Claimant Count Unemployment May

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate April

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change May

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment June

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions June

1230 US CPI, Core CPI MM SA May

1230 US CPI, Core CPI YY NSA May

1230 US CPI Wage Earner May

-- US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee starts its two-day meeting on

interest rates (to June 14)

($1 = 4.6200 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

