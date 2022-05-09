VEGOILS-Palm edges up but fears of higher April stocks weigh

Updates with midday prices, adds quotes

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Monday after last week's sharp drop, but prices were stuck in a tight range as market participants expect official demand and supply data to show a rise in April inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 8 ringgit, or 0.13%, to 6,408 ringgit ($1,464.02) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm prices plunged 10% last week on a possibility of top producer Indonesia lifting its ban on exports, although it remains unclear how long the policy that has hit global edible oil supply would remain in place.

"A prolonged ban on Indonesia palm oil could lead to demand destruction caused by higher palm oil prices, as well as insufficient supply of palm oil in the global market," Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of April likely rose for the first time in six months to 1.55 million tonnes as production and imports climbed, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release their supply and demand data on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may end its fall in a support zone of 6,190-6,290 ringgit, and then test a resistance at 6,602 ringgit a tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3770 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/37qiw1c

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.