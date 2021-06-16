Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm edges lower on cheaper rivals and lower demand, weaker ringgit limits losses

Contributor
Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday, as it tracked cheaper rival oils and as improved demand prospects from India faded, although a weaker ringgit limited some losses.

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday, as it tracked cheaper rival oils and as improved demand prospects from India faded, although a weaker ringgit limited some losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 21 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 3,384 ringgit ($819.97) a tonne. "Palm is down because of external markets," a Kuala Lumpur trader told Reuters.

Soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOc2 fell 0.4%. U.S. soybean futures fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday as a strong dollar pushed prices to a two-month low.

Soybean oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange meanwhile dropped 1.5% DBYcv1, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Prices were also affected by lower demand from India, which announced on Wednesday that it will not lower import duties, as widely expected.

A weaker ringgit, which fell 0.3% against the dollar however, limited the losses, as it made the edible oil more attractive to holders of foreign currency.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may break a support at 3,351 ringgit per tonne and fall to 3,195 ringgit, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx June

(1 liked)

($1 = 4.1270 ringgit)

palmhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3viHoy5

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular