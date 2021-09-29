VEGOILS-Palm edges lower on cheaper crude, U.S. soyoil

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, erasing gains from the previous session, tracking weakness in crude oil and U.S. soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 30 ringgit, or 0.7%, to 4,414 ringgit ($1,054.22) a tonne in early trade, after jumping 1.2% on Tuesday.

"Prices were dragged by a fall in crude and soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Crude oil prices fell for the second straight day on Wednesday as doubts re-emerged over demand, with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise worldwide and gasoline shortages in some regions. CBOT soybean oil BOc2 meanwhile fell 0.4%. O/R

Cheaper crude oil makes palm a less attractive feedstock for biofuels.

The palm oil DCPv1 contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange traded flat while its soybean DBYv1 rose 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Brent oil dipped on Tuesday after topping $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years, as a five-day rally ran out of steam with investors locking in profits. O/R

* Asian shares lost ground on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in U.S. benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Sept

1545 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell,

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor

Haruhiko Kuroda and the Bank of England Governor Andrew

Bailey speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking

($1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

