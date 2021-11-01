VEGOILS-Palm edges lower as market caution offsets support from rival oils

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched lower on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of data on early November output and offset support from stronger rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 0.16% to 5,018 ringgit ($1,210.32) a tonne by midday. It gained 9.31% for October.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,909-5,048 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

While continued strength in rival oils could keep underlying sentiment upbeat, market players may also be cautious ahead of November palm oil production figures, two Kuala Lumpur-based traders said.

Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.71%, while its most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.26%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.24%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1460 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Ramakrishnan M.)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

