VEGOILS-Palm edges higher but posts 7% weekly loss

Update with closing prices, analyst comments.

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday as weaker ringgit lent support to the contract, but posted a 7.12% weekly loss due to a decline in prices of crude oil and other edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 41 ringgit, or 1.01%, to 4,084 ringgit ($912.83) a tonne, the lowest in nearly two weeks when market closed.

"We're supported by weak ringgit but we too are following rival oils as we close at the low of the day eventhough the changes are still up," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell to its lowest since January 2017, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian's soyoil contract DBYv1 and palm oil contract DCPv1 slipped 0.29% and 0.48%, respectively. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOv1 were down 0.45%.

Crude oil prices dropped on Friday after two days of gains as a strong dollar and concerns about a global economic slowdown weigh amid soaring inflation rates.O/R

($1 = 4.4740 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3c2Rhfz

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Subhranshu Sahu and Shinjini Ganguli)

((bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.