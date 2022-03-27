Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm eases on weaker crude, stronger Dalian rival oils limit losses

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, weighed by a slump in crude prices after China announced a nine-day lockdown in Shanghai to carry out COVID-19 testing, although stronger prices of rival Dalian oils trimmed losses.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, weighed by a slump in crude prices after China announced a nine-day lockdown in Shanghai to carry out COVID-19 testing, although stronger prices of rival Dalian oils trimmed losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 37 ringgit, or 0.61%, to 5,990 ringgit ($1,422.80) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Key market China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Sunday all firms and factories would suspend manufacturing or have people work remotely in a two-stage lockdown over nine days, after it reported a new daily record for asymptomatic infections.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.9%.

* Oil prices dropped about $4 as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Mar. 1-25 fell 5% to 1,030,943 tonnes from the same week in February, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Sunday.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) forecast a small rise in 2022 global palm oil production, with Malaysia's output seen at 18.9 million tonnes and Indonesia's at 47.1 million tonnes.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) revised upwards its outlook for 2022 crude palm oil price to an average of 4,250 ringgit ($1,008.78) a tonne.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares and oil prices both slid as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan acted to keep local yields near zero. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data events expected on Monday, March 28

($1 = 4.2100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular