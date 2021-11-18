Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm eases on profit-taking, but benchmark set for weekly gain

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Friday as traders locked in profits after a recent strong performance, though the benchmark was poised for a modest weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.20% to 4,988 ringgit ($1,193.02) during early trade on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil production is expected to slow down as the peak season ends while the moonsoons bring in more rainfall.

* Exports from the world's second-largest producer during Nov. 1-15 jumped as much as 29% from the previous month, cargo surveyors earlier this week.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.79%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.65%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.39%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise into a range of 5,048 ringgit to 5,101 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices steadied on Friday as investors paused for breath following a day of wild swings prompted by the prospect of coordinated action by the world's major economies to release official crude reserves from stocks. O/R

* Asian shares fell on Friday as disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba heightened worries about Beijing's broad regulatory crackdown and slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Oct

($1 = 4.1810 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nwge61

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

    Reuters

    Most Popular