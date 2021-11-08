VEGOILS-Palm drops to near 4-week low on rising global supply outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Monday, hitting a near four-week low, tracking losses in rival oils in anticipation of higher global edible oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1.45%, or 71 ringgit, to 4,809 ringgit ($1,156.57) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Oct. 13.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October is pegged to rise 3.4% to 1.81 million tonnes, lifted by a plunge in exports amid shrinking output, according to a Reuters survey on Friday.

* Soybean prices on the Chicago exchanges have been pressured by strong planting progress in South America and expectations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its upcoming U.S harvest forecasts.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 gained 0.2%, after declining 1.3% in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 3.9%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as risk assets found support from the upbeat U.S. October payrolls report, but faced another test later in the week from a reading on U.S. inflation that could spook the rate horses. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Oct

($1 = 4.1580 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.