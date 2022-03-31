VEGOILS-Palm drops, set for 7% monthly decline as crude prices slide

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Thursday, set for their first monthly decline this year, as a drop in oil prices weighed on prices amid investors eyeing March export data from cargo surveyors.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 91 ringgit, or 1.53%, to 5,839 ringgit ($1,389.41) a tonne by the midday break, down for a second straight session.

For the month, the contract is down 7.3% so far.

Oil futures dropped more than $5 a barrel on reports that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some one million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Traders are also awaiting cargo surveyors to release export shipment data for March.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.2025 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

