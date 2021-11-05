Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm drops over 3% on higher stockpile estimates, weaker rival oils

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Friday and were set for a weekly drop, weighed down by sharp losses in rival oils and expectations of higher end-October inventories.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Friday and were set for a weekly drop, weighed down by sharp losses in rival oils and expectations of higher end-October inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 163 ringgit, or 3.2%, to 4,910 ringgit ($1,180.57) a tonne in early trade.

Palm was set for a 2.3% weekly decline, the third in four weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely rose by 3.5% month-on-month to 1.81 million tonnes at end-October due to lower export volumes, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

* A survey by CGS-CIMB Futures showed October output probably fell 1.2% from the month before, while export volume likely dropped 13%, Ng said.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release October supply and demand data on Nov. 10.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 2.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.03%, after declining 2% in the previous session.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise towards 5,187 ringgit, as it has broken a key resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Chinese markets dragged on Asian shares as they failed to latch on to a global record-setting rally after a week in which central banks around the world refrained from any hawkish surprises in a boost to the dollar. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM Oct

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept

1230 US Non-farm Payrolls Oct

1230 US Unemployment Rate Oct

1230 US Average Earnings YY Oct

($1 = 4.1590 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZYIrcI

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular