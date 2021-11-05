VEGOILS-Palm drops over 3% on higher stockpile estimates, weaker rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Friday and were set for a weekly drop, weighed down by sharp losses in rival oils and expectations of higher end-October inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 163 ringgit, or 3.2%, to 4,910 ringgit ($1,180.57) a tonne in early trade.

Palm was set for a 2.3% weekly decline, the third in four weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely rose by 3.5% month-on-month to 1.81 million tonnes at end-October due to lower export volumes, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

* A survey by CGS-CIMB Futures showed October output probably fell 1.2% from the month before, while export volume likely dropped 13%, Ng said.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release October supply and demand data on Nov. 10.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 2.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.03%, after declining 2% in the previous session.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise towards 5,187 ringgit, as it has broken a key resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Chinese markets dragged on Asian shares as they failed to latch on to a global record-setting rally after a week in which central banks around the world refrained from any hawkish surprises in a boost to the dollar. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM Oct

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept

1230 US Non-farm Payrolls Oct

1230 US Unemployment Rate Oct

1230 US Average Earnings YY Oct

($1 = 4.1590 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZYIrcI

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.