VEGOILS-Palm drops over 3% as rising supplies outlook, weaker rival oils weigh

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slumped more than 3% on Wednesday, extending losses for a second straight session, as traders weighed rising supplies outlook, COVID-19 restrictions in key buyer China, and weakness in rival soyoil and crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 127 ringgit, or 3.34%, to 3,670 ringgit ($815.37) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since July 25.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell to a seven-month low as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand growth. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.5%.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.07% against the dollar to its lowest since 1998, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

A Reuters poll ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pegged a jump in inventories to 2.03 million tonnes as production expands. PALM/POLL

High palm oil stocks and the seasonal stronger output from top producing countries Indonesia and Malaysia should keep global supplies abundant, pressuring the market, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

Increased global supply prospects from sunseed oil and soybean oil are also bearish factors, it added.

Palm oil may drop into a range of 3,489-3,598 ringgit per tonne, following a break below a support at 3,857 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5010 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

