VEGOILS-Palm drops on profit-taking, weaker rivals
By Liz Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, as traders booked profit after prices rose to a two-week high in the previous session and rival oils weakened.
The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had dropped 1.87% to 4,683 ringgit ($1,120.20) by the midday break. It rose 3.56% on Tuesday, but slipped 0.5% in overnight trade.
A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said palm prices may cool off given high selling interest after big gains in the previous session.
Research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker, Anilkumar Bagani, said the rally in the past few sessions has encouraged profit-taking.
"The market is now in a bid to consolidate before the Malaysian palm oil supply and demand previews, ahead of (government industry) data release next month," he said.
Dalian's soyoil contract DBYcv1 slid 0.75%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 0.93%. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.44%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
($1 = 4.1805 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com))
