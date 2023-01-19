Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm drops on profit-taking, but set for weekly gain

January 19, 2023 — 10:16 pm EST

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set for a weekly gain, even as prices fell on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 19 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 3,870 ringgit ($902.10) a tonne in early trade. The contract has risen about 0.9% so far this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysian palm oil prices are set to fall in 2023 to average 3,800 ringgit a tonne, down 23% from last year amid a mild recovery in production, but will likely remain above pre-pandemic levels as Indonesian policies constrict global supplies, Reuters poll showed.

* Malaysian palm oil exports for Jan. 1-15 fell between 28% and 37% from the same period in December as shipments to key markets India and China tumbled, cargo surveyors said this week.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.62%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.41%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand.O/R

* Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Jan. 23 and 24 for the Lunar New Year holidays. Trading will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

MARKET NEWS

* Most Asian equity markets edged higher, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Jan

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Dec

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Dec

1500 US Existing Home Sales Dec

($1 = 4.2900 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com))

