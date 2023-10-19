VEGOILS-Palm drops on profit taking

Update with closing prices, analyst comments

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday to their lowest closing price in nearly a week, reversing an earlier gain in the day on profit taking.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 51 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 3,759 ringgit ($789.04) a metric ton.

The contract hit its highest in three weeks at 3,842 ringgit a ton in early trade.

"It seem the market is profit taking after a recent rise from a low of 3,521 ringgit a ton on October 10 to today's high," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding the contract is expected to resume an upwards movement.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS)estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 at 665,876 metric tons.

Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil exports for Oct. 1-15 rose between 5.6% and 7.3% from a month earlier, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.39%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 lost 0.76%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.7640 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3rTW4b7

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sohini Goswami and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.