News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm drops on profit taking

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

October 19, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

Update with closing prices, analyst comments

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday to their lowest closing price in nearly a week, reversing an earlier gain in the day on profit taking.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 51 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 3,759 ringgit ($789.04) a metric ton.

The contract hit its highest in three weeks at 3,842 ringgit a ton in early trade.

"It seem the market is profit taking after a recent rise from a low of 3,521 ringgit a ton on October 10 to today's high," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding the contract is expected to resume an upwards movement.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS)estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-15 at 665,876 metric tons.

Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil exports for Oct. 1-15 rose between 5.6% and 7.3% from a month earlier, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.39%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 lost 0.76%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.7640 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3rTW4b7

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sohini Goswami and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.