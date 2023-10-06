VEGOILS-Palm drops for second session on weaker Chicago soyoil

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Friday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42% at 3,593 ringgit ($761.71) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting gains for two consecutive months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.07%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Edible oil imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of cooking oils, fell 19% in September from August as refiners curtailed purchases by 26% after inventories jumped to a record.

* Indonesia's Palm Oil Association expects a 5% increase in the country's output of the commodity this year and sees stocks at around 3.2 million metric tons by year-end.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.

* Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period but kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

* Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 and 4,500 ringgit per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analysts said.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall into a range of 3,541-3,546 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a powerful wave C. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices were on track for their steepest weekly decline since March despite rising in early trade on Friday, on growing worries that higher-for-longer interest rates could stoke a global economic slowdown and curb fuel demand. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Aug

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Aug

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA Aug

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Sept

1230 US Unemployment Rate Sept

($1 = 4.7170 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

