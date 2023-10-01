News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm drops for second session on weaker Chicago soyoil

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

October 01, 2023 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Monday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.32%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.

* Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, which kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

* Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 to 4,500 ringgit ($790-$960) per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analyst said.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may drop into a range of 3,716-3,741 ringgit per metric ton, as its bounce from 3,637 ringgit has completed around a resistance at 3,859 ringgit. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices climbed on Monday, reversing some of Friday's losses, as investors focused on a tight global supply outlook and a last-minute deal that avoided a U.S. government shutdown restored their risk appetite. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Sept

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI Sept

0755 Germany HCOB Mfg PMI Sept

0800 EU HCOB Mfg Final PMI Sept

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Sept

0900 EU Unemployment Rate Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Sept

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Sept

($1 = 4.7000 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3M414kv

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

