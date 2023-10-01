VEGOILS-Palm drops for second session on weaker Chicago soyoil

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Monday, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil.
Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.32%.
* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.
* Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, which kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.
* Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 to 4,500 ringgit ($790-$960) per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analyst said.
* Palm oil FCPOc3 may drop into a range of 3,716-3,741 ringgit per metric ton, as its bounce from 3,637 ringgit has completed around a resistance at 3,859 ringgit. TECH/C
MARKET NEWS
* Oil prices climbed on Monday, reversing some of Friday's losses, as investors focused on a tight global supply outlook and a last-minute deal that avoided a U.S. government shutdown restored their risk appetite. O/R
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Sept
0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI Sept
0755 Germany HCOB Mfg PMI Sept
0800 EU HCOB Mfg Final PMI Sept
0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Sept
0900 EU Unemployment Rate Aug
1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Sept
1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Sept
($1 = 4.7000 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com))
