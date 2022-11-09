VEGOILS-Palm drops for second day on higher Malaysian stocks, tepid China demand

(Recasts, adds quote in paragraph 3)

Malaysian palm oil futures lost ground on Wednesday, with expectations of higher reserves in Malaysia and COVID-19 restrictions in top buyer China dragging down the market for a second straight session.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 100 ringgit, or 2.3%, to 4,261 ringgit ($903.90) a tonne by the midday break.

"Prices are down ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data (which is) expected to show higher stocks in Malaysia," Pranav Bajoria, a director at Singapore-based brokerage Comglobal.

China's commitment to continue its zero COVID-19 policy also weighed on prices, Bajoria added.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October likely rose to a three-and-a-half-year high as production improved while imports slumped, a Reuters survey showed.

Stockpiles were pegged to rise 9.3% from September to 2.53 million tonnes, the largest since April 2019, according to the median estimate of eight traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provided support, leading industry analysts said at a conference on Friday.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, China is sticking with its strict COVID-19 containment policy that has caused mounting economic damage and widespread frustration, while keeping its borders shut for most international travel.

In related edible oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract lost 2.1%, while its palm oil contract gave up 2%.

