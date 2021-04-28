VEGOILS-Palm drops as traders book profits ahead of holiday, cheaper rivals weigh

Adds midday prices

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2.9% on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session as traders booked profits ahead of a public holiday and as rival oils weakened.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell to 3,951 ringgit ($963.66) per tonne, after closing 4.7% higher on Tuesday, its biggest jump in 11 months.

"The fall is due to some profit-taking since tomorrow is a public holiday," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Further dragging down prices were cheaper rival oils in the United States and China, the trader said.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, the soybean oil contract BOc2 fell 2.2%, while the Dalian Commodity Exchange's soyoil and palm oil contracts declined 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,130-4,231 ringgit per tonne, as an uptrend from 3,642 ringgit could have resumed, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange will be closed on Thursday, April 29, due to a public holiday.

($1 = 4.1000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.