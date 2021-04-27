VEGOILS-Palm drops as traders book profits ahead of holiday, cheaper rivals weigh

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 3.6% on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session as traders booked profits ahead of a public holiday and as rival oils weakened.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was last down 3.3% at 3,934 ringgit ($959.28) per tonne, after closing 4.7% higher on Tuesday - its biggest jump in 11 months.

"The fall is due to some profit-taking since tomorrow is a public holiday," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Further dragging down prices were cheaper rival oils in the United States and China, the trader said.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, its soybean oil contract BOc2 fell 2.5%, while the Dalian Commodity Exchange's soyoil and palm oil contracts declined 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,130-4,231 ringgit per tonne, as an uptrend from 3,642 ringgit could have resumed, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

* Oil prices dropped, paring overnight gains, with soaring COVID-19 cases in India and a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks offsetting confidence shown by OPEC and its allies in a solid recovery in global fuel demand. O/R

