VEGOILS-Palm drops after prior session rally, rival soyoil weighs

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as weakness in rival soyoil and concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases globally may hurt demand weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 71 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 3,990 ringgit ($971.75) a tonne in early trade, after rising 5% on Monday.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a spike in coronavirus cases with more than 415,000 total infections, and has reported its first case of an infectious variant first identified in India.

Top importer India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a twelfth straight day, as the country struggled with a devastating second wave of the virus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.24%. The Dalian exchange is closed until May 5 for holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retreat into a zone of 3,967 ringgit to 4,010 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 4,098 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asia's share markets were mostly higher as regional equity investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate May

0830 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final April

1230 US International Trade March

1400 US Factory Orders MM March

($1 = 4.1060 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

