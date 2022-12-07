VEGOILS-Palm drops after new EU law on commodities linked to deforestation

Updates prices, adds comments

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday after the European Union agreed on a new law to prevent companies from selling into its market commodities linked to deforestation.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.20% to 4,045 ringgit ($918.90) per tonne by midday break, after rising more than 3% in the previous session.

The drop was caused by profit-taking as a sudden spike in prices was overdone, while a late night EU deal to curb its role in deforestation also weighed on prices, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

The European Union agreed on Tuesday on a new law to prevent companies from selling into the EU market coffee, beef, soy and other commodities linked to deforestation around the world.

Limiting losses on the benchmark, however, Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened by 0.25% after earlier this week hitting its best level since early May. A weaker ringgit, in which the contract is traded, would make the palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 was trading 0.22% lower, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 0.82%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.19%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its Tuesday low of 3,865 ringgit a tonne, Reuters tenchnical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4020 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

