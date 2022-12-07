VEGOILS-Palm drops after EU agrees to curtail some commodities trade

Updates prices

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday after the European Union agreed on a new law to prevent companies from selling into its market commodities linked to deforestation.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 3.05% to 3,969 ringgit ($903.07) per tonne by afternoon closing, nearly erasing all of its gains from a day earlier.

A late night EU deal to curb commodities linked to deforestation as well as profit-taking following a sudden spike in prices led to the drop on Wednesday, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

The EU agreed on Tuesday to prevent companies from selling into its market coffee, beef, soy and some other commodities.

Weakness in rival oils also added to the pressure on palm oil prices.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 posted a 0.50% loss, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 dropped 0.69% after rising as much as 1.90% earlier in the session. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.18%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its Tuesday low of 3,865 ringgit a tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3950 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.