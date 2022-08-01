Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm drops 4% on Indonesian supply worries, weaker rival oils

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Malaysian palm oil futures fell 4% on Tuesday, extending losses for a second day, as worries of more exports from top producer Indonesia and a heavy sell-off in rival edible oils weighed on the benchmark contract.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 4% on Tuesday, extending losses for a second day, as worries of more exports from top producer Indonesia and a heavy sell-off in rival edible oils weighed on the benchmark contract.

Palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 163 ringgit, or 4.01%, to 3,897 ringgit ($880.58) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia will retain its domestic sales requirement for palm oil to keep local cooking oil prices affordable, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, noting that a quota for export shipments would be relaxed further.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures dropped to their lowest in almost one week after a U.S. government report showed slight improvement in crop condition. GLOBAL-GRAINS/

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.9%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slumped 3.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices edged lower as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Palm oil may fall to 3,857 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 4,085 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street, and U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a four-month low, pulling the U.S. dollar down against the yen and other currencies as investors worried about the risk of global recession. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Building Approvals June

0130 Australia Owner-Occupied Hous'g Fin MM June

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate Aug

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY July

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oNSeew

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular