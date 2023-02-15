VEGOILS-Palm dragged by rival oils; export data awaited

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil erased early gains to trade down as prices were pulled lower by losses in rival oils, while the market waited for export data from cargo surveyors.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery lost 0.28% to 3,945 ringgit ($900.68) by midday break on Wednesday, after rising as much as 1.43% earlier in the session.

Palm was being dragged down by softer Dalian and weakening (U.S.) soyoil, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that the market was waiting for Feb. 1- Feb. 15 export figures to decide on future direction.

Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 dropped 0.53%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.48%, easing from a 1.80% gain earlier in the session. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.83%.

Cargo surveyors are expected to report Feb. 1-15 palm oil exports data starting later on Wednesday. Malaysia's palm oil exports during Feb. 1-10 rose between 23.3% and 39.3% from a month earlier.

Meanwhile, India's rapeseed production in 2023 could jump 7.1% from a year earlier to a record 12.8 million tonnes, the country said, which could help the world's biggest vegetable oil importer reduce overseas purchases of palm oil.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,859-4,009 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao TECH/C

($1 = 4.3800 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.