Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm down tracking rival oils, lower output expectations cap fall

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, tracking losses in rival oils, although expectations of a fall in December production limited the decline.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, tracking losses in rival oils, although expectations of a fall in December production limited the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 61 ringgit, or 1.27%, to 4,731 ringgit ($1,117.91) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm futures tracked weaker soyoil and Dalian palm oil prices, although spot prices are holding well, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The spot contract FCPOc1 eased 0.73% but remains near an all-time high at 5,200 ringgit ($1,228.73) a tonne.

"Market may find it difficult to head lower as we are entering lower production season," the trader added.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated production during Dec. 1-10 fell 2.8% from the same period in November, traders said on Monday.

India's vegetable oil imports in November rose 11% from a year earlier to 1.17 million tonnes, as soyoil imports more than doubled, a leading trade body said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell on investor worries about demand after renewed restrictions were imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases, making palm a weaker option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Palm oil may break a support at 4,751 ringgit per tonne, and fall into the 4,625 to 4,676 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2320 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/33rWE3k

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular