VEGOILS-Palm down on weaker rival oils; set to post annual loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday because of weakness in rival edible oils and gains in the ringgit, with the benchmark contract set to post a second consecutive annual loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 42 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 3,697 ringgit ($806.32) during early trade. The contract is set for an 11% decline this year.

The El Nino weather phenomenon, which brought dryness to large parts of Asia, capped losses in the market this year. Dry El Nino weather is forecast to continue into the first half of 2024, putting at risk global palm oil production.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.72%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 1.88%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.17%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit MYR= rose 0.43% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Oil prices are set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual decline in two years, after geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-Dec. 25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

* Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

* Palm oil still targets 3,709 ringgit per metric ton, which is suggested by a rising channel, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* World shares edged up on Thursday as expectations of interest rate cuts stretched a rally in U.S. stocks, while benchmark Treasury yields and the dollar lifted slightly from five-month lows. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Dec

($1 = 4.5850 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3O6Y5J5

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.