VEGOILS-Palm dips on weaker Malaysian exports, but rival oils cap losses

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Monday following reports of lacklustre exports this month, although gains in competing edible oils limited the downward trend.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 6 ringgit, or 0.15%, to 3,956 ringgit ($850.75) per metric ton in early trade.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Aug. 1-25 were seen falling between 4.3% and 7.8% from July 1-25 period, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

* Indonesia's palm oil exports, including refined products, in June stood at 3.45 million tons, while the stock by the end of June was at 3.69 million tons, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association showed.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also climbed 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 advanced 0.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.26% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit generally makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may break resistance at 4,000 ringgit per metric ton and rise into a 4,080-4,135 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

* Asian shares rallied on Monday as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation that could decide whether interest rates have to rise again. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices ticked higher on Monday, along with equity markets, after China took steps to support its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further U.S. interest rate hikes that could dampen fuel demand. O/R

