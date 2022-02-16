VEGOILS-Palm dips on weaker crude, but demand hopes limit losses

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by weak crude futures and rival Dalian oils, but a surge in early February exports limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 4 ringgit, or 0.07%, to 5,470 ringgit ($1,306.42) a tonne.

"The fundamentals surrounding palm is bullish on better-than-expected exports, production has yet to show signs of improvement, and the move by Indonesia in implementing the Domestic Market Obligation (DMO)," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"The labour crunch is here to stay for a longer time, thus, keeping a cap on production," he added.

Indonesia's DMO requires producers to sell 20% of their planned exports to the domestic market, as part of efforts to curtail a rise in domestic cooking oil prices.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose between 18.8% and 23.6% from the previous month, rebounding from a dismal performance in January, according to data by cargo surveyors on Tuesday.

India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices steadied after retreating more than 3% in the previous session as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. O/R

Palm oil may break a support at 5,359 ringgit per tonne and fall to 5,217 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

