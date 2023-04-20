VEGOILS-Palm declines for second day on fall in exports, but set for weekly rise

Updates with midday prices, adds quotes

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dipped for second session on Thursday, underpinned by weakening rival vegetable oils and crude, while falling exports dragged prices further, although futures still rose for the week.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 26 ringgit, or 0.70%, to 3,709 ringgit ($836.49) a tonne by the midday break, but still gained 0.19% for the week so far.

The European Parliament approved a landmark deforestation law on Wednesday to ban imports of commodities, including palm, into the EU if they are linked to the destruction of the world's forests.

Indian buyers opted to cancel 75,000 tonnes of palm oil purchases for the first time in years and switch to rival soft oils, such as sunflower oil and soyoil, five industry officials told Reuters.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-20 fell 20.3% to 748,535 tonnes from 939,379 tonnes shipped during March 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.

"India has reduced almost 400,000 tonnes of palm imports and replaced it with sunflower oil for April-May-June period, although sources still expect to import 550,000 tonnes of palm in April and almost 700,000 tonnes in May," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Tight supplies and buyer washout have squeezed refiners and in many cases, they're "doing charitable service to keep their plants running", he added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1fell 3.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1eased 2.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell in Asian morning trade on Thursday, making palm a less attractive option as a biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 25.

($1 = 4.4340 ringgit)

