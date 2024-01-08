VEGOILS-Palm closes up on bargain buyers, delays of rival oils shipments

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed up on Monday for a third straight session, propped up by bargain buyers and delays in shipments of rival oils, although weaker crude oil prices capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 12 ringgit, or 0.33% to 3,694 ringgit ($794.58) a metric ton.

"Emergence of bargain buyers, coupled with fast recovery in rival oilseeds have lifted prices to positive note," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Anilkumar Bagani, head of Research from India-based Sunvin Group said that additionally, the delays of soyoil and sunflower oil shipments amidst Red Sea tensions are also seen as supportive for palm oil at the moment.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1fell 0.30% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1traded flat. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1were little changed.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday after sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting worries about escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.06% against the U.S dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may fall to 3,709 ringgit per ton, following its failure to break resistance at 3,793 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6490 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

