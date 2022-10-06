Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm closes at highest in nearly two weeks on weather worries

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a sixth session and their highest close in nearly two weeks, buoyed by concerns over wet weather and by a rally crude oil prices.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a sixth session and their highest close in nearly two weeks, buoyed by concerns over wet weather and by a rally crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 59 ringgit, or 1.62%, to 3,701 ringgit ($798.49) a tonne after rising as much as 4.4% earlier in the session.

Palm oil prices are probably being driven by demand and discounts to soft oils, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 in Kuala Lumpur.

Expectations of a drop in Southeast Asian palm oil production from November to February owing to potential La Nina weather disruption also supported the contract, he said.

Oil prices stabilised near three-week highs after the OPEC+ producer group agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to cut production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 1.6%. The Dalian exchange was closed for the week for holidays.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils that compete in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.6350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)

