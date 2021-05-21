VEGOILS-Palm clocks 11% weekly fall on higher output hopes, lockdown fears

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday and logged an 11% weekly drop, its sharpest in a year, hit by weakening demand and lockdown concerns and estimates of higher production.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 119 ringgit, or 2.89%, at 3,993 ringgit ($964.73) a tonne.

Palm fell for a third straight session to its lowest since May 4.

The market is trading on estimates of higher production levels for June as well as July to September, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

"The third-quarter production average seems likely at 1.8-1.85 million tonnes and the fourth quarter average at 1.7-1.75 million tonnes," he said.

Malaysia's palm exports during May 1-20 rose 4.6% month-on-month, slowing down from a 22% monthly rise in exports during May 1-15, as key buyer Europe reduced purchases, according to data from Societe Generale de Surveillance.

There are also concerns of stricter movement restrictions in Malaysia, which could implode consumption from the domestic hospitality, restaurants and catering sectors, Cultrera said.

The world's second-largest palm oil producer reported 6,493 new coronavirus cases on Friday amid local reports that the government was discussing a full lockdown to curb the outbreak.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slid 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.