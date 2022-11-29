VEGOILS-Palm climbs to two-week high on stronger rival oils, crude

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday to hit their highest in two weeks, tracking rival Dalian and Chicago edible oils and crude oil futures.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 120 ringgit, or 2.9%, to 4,260 ringgit ($945.62) a tonne by the midday break, hitting its highest since Nov. 14.

"The bullish sentiments are driven by sharply higher Chicago soy oil futures overnight, a rally in Chinese vegetable oil futures and rebounding energy prices," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Market participants are now awaiting Indonesia's palm oil export duty and levy for the Dec. 1-15 period, he said.

Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late on Monday that market fundamentals remained bullish with prospects of higher exports and lower output.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 extended a 2% overnight jump.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rebounded after falling to more than 11-month lows in the previous session, as investors weighed a potential output adjustment from the major oil producers, who are set to have a key meeting this week. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Global commodities markets were hit on Monday by worries over rare demonstrations in China against COVID-19 curbs, adding a new political dimension to investor concerns just as global economic headwinds mount and recession fears grow.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,079-4,176 ringgit a tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5050 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VtGDQ0

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.