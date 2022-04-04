Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm climbs over 2% on crude oil strength, tight stocks outlook

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, lifted by strength in crude oil futures, and as surveys indicated tight end-March inventories in the world's second largest producer.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, lifted by strength in crude oil futures, and as surveys indicated tight end-March inventories in the world's second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 147 ringgit, or 2.58%, to 5,839 ringgit ($1,384.96) a tonne in early trade, extending gains to a second session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil futures rose as the potential for more sanctions following alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine added to concerns about supply disruptions. O/R

* Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Malaysia's production in March was seen expanding 16.4% month-on-month to a three-month peak of 1.32 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. PALM/POLL

* However, rising exports and lower imports likely offset production, keeping end-March inventories tight at 1.53 million tonnes - a 0.5% uptick from the previous month, according to the survey.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.4% after a 1.6% overnight gain. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may gain more into a range of 5,855-5,966 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks ticked up to their highest in more than a month supported by broad gains on Wall Street, while the euro was stuck near a one-week low against the dollar amid talk of more sanctions against Moscow. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate April

0750 France Markit Comp PMI March

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI March

0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI March

0755 Germany S&P Global Services PMI March

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI March

0800 EU S&P Global Serv Final PMI March

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total March

1230 US International Trade $ Feb

1345 US S&P Global Svcs PMI Final March

1345 US S&P Global Comp Final PMI March

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI March

($1 = 4.2160 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3u4Mdxn

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular