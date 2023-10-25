VEGOILS-Palm climbs on weaker ringgit, Dalian gains

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by a softer ringgit and strength in rival Dalian edible oils, although lacklustre local export data limited the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 29 ringgit, or 0.8%, to 3,709 ringgit ($775.13) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.2% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Oil prices were little changed as the market weighed mixed drivers, eyeing tensions in the Middle East while digesting a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. The benchmark oil contracts settled nearly 2% higher on Wednesday. O/R

* Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.8%.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 were estimated to have fallen between 1.1% and 3.1% from a month earlier, data from independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services showed on Wednesday.

* Palm oil may bounce further into a range of 3,720-3,741 ringgit per metric ton, as a wave c from 3,772 ringgit may have completed at the Wednesday low of 3,623 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Oct

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate Oct

1230 US Durable Goods Sept

1230 US GDP Advance Q3

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.7850 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/461DUCt

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.