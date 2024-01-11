VEGOILS-Palm climbs on Chicago's soyoil, higher crude oil prices

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday for the seventh straight session, underpinned by gains in Chicago's soyoil and higher crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 22 ringgit, or 0.58%, to 3,816 ringgit ($822.24) a metric ton in morning trade.

The benchmark is currently logging a 3.72% weekly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday as the United States and Britain carried out strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen in retaliation for attacks by the Iran-backed group on shipping in the Red Sea starting from late last year. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.50% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 0.61%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.43%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil prices are likely to rise to 4,000 ringgit ($862.07) per metric ton by the third quarter of this year, an executive of consultancy Glenauk Economics said on Thursday.

* Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year as a labour shortage eases, although challenges remain as planters seek to comply with European and U.S. regulations targeting the sector's alleged links to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar on Thursday.

* Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Wednesday showed that inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons as of December-end, the lowest since August.

* Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 9.8% to 349,075 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.

* Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons.

* Indonesia in 2023 approved replanting of 53,012 hectares(130,995.5 acres) of palm oil trees on land owned by smallholder farmers under a subsidised programme, data from the country's palm oil funding agency showed on Wednesday.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may test support of 3,747 ringgit per metric ton, as it failed again to break resistance at 3,818 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Global stock indexes were flat to lower on Thursday as data showed U.S. consumer price inflation came in above economists' expectations in December, raising some doubts that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as soon as some traders expect.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Dec

0300 China Exports, Imports Dec

0300 China Trade Balanace Dec

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Nov

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Nov

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Nov

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Dec

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Dec

($1 = 4.6410 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

