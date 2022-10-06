Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm climbs for sixth day on weather worries, soyoil strength

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Thursday to a sixth session, buoyed by concerns over wet weather hitting production and tracking a rally in Chicago soyoil and crude oil prices.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Thursday to a sixth session, buoyed by concerns over wet weather hitting production and tracking a rally in Chicago soyoil and crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 93 ringgit, or 2.55%, to 3,735 ringgit ($807.04) a tonne by the midday break. Earlier in the session, it rose as much as 4.4%.

Palm oil prices are likely driven by demand and discounts to soft oils, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd in Kuala Lumpur.

Expectations of a drop in Southeast Asian palm oil production from November to February due to potential La Nina weather disruptions also supported the contract, he said.

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session, with Brent at a three-week high, after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.2%, stretching gains to a fourth day. The Dalian exchange was closed for the week for holidays.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil still targets a range of 3,824-3,919 ringgit per tonne, as the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit consists of five waves, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6280 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3T1FT3y

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular