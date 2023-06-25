VEGOILS-Palm climbs for second day on weaker ringgit, stronger Chicago soyoil

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Monday for a second straight session, underpinned by gains in Chicago soyoil and as the Malaysian ringgit weakened.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.38% to 3,670 ringgit ($783.35) per metric tonne in early trade. The contract declined 3.29% last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.2% in early trade. A weaker ringgit made the contract more attractive to foreign currency holders.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 lost 0.55%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 1.06%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 fell 8.7% to 897,180 tonnes from 982,605 tonnes shipped during May 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks slipped slightly and oil rose in early trade as investors figured an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about stability and crude supply.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose after a failed mutiny by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in Russia and the potential impact on oil supply from one of the world's largest producers. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised April

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New June

0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New June

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New June

($1 = 4.6850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

