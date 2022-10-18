VEGOILS-Palm climbs for fourth day on weather woes, rival oils' strength

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, on concerns that heavy rains would hit production and as prices of rival edible oils tracked higher.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 109 ringgit, or 2.72%, in early trade to 4,120 ringgit ($873.25) a tonne, its highest since Sept. 1.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Recent flooding and forecast of heavy rains in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia have stoked worries about disruption of harvesting activities and hurting supply in the world's largest producers.

* India is examining whether there is a need to raise palm oil import taxes, government and trade sources said, as part of efforts by the world's biggest vegetable oil importer to help millions of its farmers reeling from lower oilseed prices.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 extended a 1.9% overnight gain.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil faces a resistance at 4,071 ringgit per tonne. It may hover below this level or retrace towards a support zone of 3,924 ringgit to 3,958 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders awaited British inflation readings later in the day for clues on how hawkish central banks need to be to fight inflation. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY Sept

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY Sept

1230 US Housing Starts Number Sept

1800 US Fed's Beige Book ($1 = 4.7180 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eDnnzZ

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.