VEGOILS-Palm at three-week low as Omicron stokes fears of lower demand

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in three weeks, fuelled by concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant could trigger renewed global lockdowns and dampen demand for global edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 80 ringgit, or 1.65%, to 4,777 ringgit ($1,131.19) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since Nov. 9.

"The market turned weaker on renewed selling pressure from both soybean oil and Dalian exchange, driven by Omicron fears," said a trader based in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The World Health Organization has said Omicron carried a very high risk of infection surges, while border closures by more countries cast a shadow over an economic recovery from the pandemic fallout.

Expectations for lower November production and robust exports limited palm oil losses.

Exports this month rose 8% to 1.57 million tonnes from the prior month, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

Indonesia's 2022 unblended biodiesel consumption is seen at 10 million kilolitres (KL), up from the targeted 9.2 million KL this year, according to a senior energy ministry official.

The world's largest palm oil producer set its crude palm oil export reference price at $1,365.99 per tonne for December, up from $1,283.38 per tonne this month, a Trade Ministry regulation released on Monday showed.

Indonesia's levy announcement makes Malaysia's crude palm oil more attractive, however, buyers are awaiting more stabilility in external markets before placing their bids, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil still targets its Nov. 9 low of 4,706 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2230 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.