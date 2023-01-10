VEGOILS-Palm at three-week low as early-Jan exports plummet

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second session, hitting a nearly three-week low on Wednesday, as traders weighed demand concerns after early-January shipments plummeted by half.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 76 ringgit, or 1.91%, to 3,908 ringgit ($893.46) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Dec. 23.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports from Malaysia during Jan. 1-10 plunged between 49%and 51% from the same week in December as shipments to India slowed, cargo surveyors data showed on Tuesday.

* Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks fell to the lowest since August as widespread flooding hit production during the year-end monsoon season, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.6% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Wednesday, Jan. 11

($1 = 4.3740 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

