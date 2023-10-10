VEGOILS-Palm at 3-1/2-month low as Malaysian stockpiles jump to 11-month high

(Updates with closing prices)

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in 3-1/2 months as inventories in Malaysia jumped to their highest level in 11 months following a drop in exports amid higher production in September.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 41 ringgit, or 1.14%, to close at 3,564 ringgit ($753.97) per metric ton.

Earlier in the session, it fell to the lowest level since June 23 at 3,520 ringgit.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 9.6% to 2.31 million tons from the previous month, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

Crude palm oil production gained 4.33% in September to 1.83 million tons month-on-month, while palm oil exports dropped to 1.2 million tons, MPOB said.

"Stocks are rising in Malaysia, and they are expected to rise further as production continues to increase while exports remain sluggish," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.28%, as of 1010 GMT.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-10 rose 12.5% to 29.6% from a month-ago levels, cargo surveyors data showed on Tuesday.

"Despite the threat of El Nino, demand is really taking a backseat. India has sufficient stocks, and rival oils are also exerting pressure on palm oil," said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

India's palm oil imports in September dropped 26% from a month earlier after inventories jumped to record levels.

Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after gaining more than 4% in the previous session, as markets weighed the potential for supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict. [O/R]

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.7270 ringgit)

https://tmsnrt.rs/3PRJaSQ

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.