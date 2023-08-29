VEGOILS-Malaysian palm edges higher on softer ringgit, stronger Dalian palm oil

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Tuesday, helped by a weaker ringgit and stronger palm oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, although imminent oversupply concerns capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange strengthened 30 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 3,940 ringgit ($847.86) per metric ton by midday break.

"The weaker ringgit helped elevate prices today, although production is gaining traction in Malaysia and demand remains anaemic, thus the overall market remains susceptible to sell on strength," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, last firmed 0.11% against the dollar, but remained at a near two-month low. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was flat, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 climbed 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 dipped 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

India is poised for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with the El Niño weather pattern seen crimping September precipitation after an August that is on track to be the driest in more than a century, two weather department officials told Reuters on Monday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Aug. 1-25 declined between 4.3% and 7.8%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Indonesia's palm oil exports, including refined products, in June stood at 3.45 million tons, while the stock by June end was at 3.69 million tons, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association's data showed.

Palm oil FCPOc3 looks neutral in a range of 3,909-3,963 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

